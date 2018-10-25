Image copyright Google Image caption The Slochd Summit is 1,300ft (396m) above sea level

Engineers involved in a £3bn project to upgrade the A9 between Inverness and Perth are to carry out work at the second highest section on the road.

The Slochd, and its 1,300ft (396m) summit, is a mountain pass south of Inverness.

Ground investigation work, part of preparations for constructing dual carriageway, will start in the area next month and last until March 2019.

The highest point on the A9 is the Drumochter Summit.

It is 1,516ft (462m) above sea level.

The work at the Slochd Summit forms part of what Transport Scotland describes as the "challenging" 15-mile (24km) Dalraddy to Slochd stretch of the trunk road.

Transport Scotland said: "Some of this work will take place on, or near, the live carriageway and in order to ensure the safety of both road workers and road users we will need to introduce traffic management arrangements.

"Road users and local communities will be kept informed of our plans and we will endeavour to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum."