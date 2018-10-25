Walker found after unplanned night spent in Inchnadamph
25 October 2018
A hillwalker who was missing overnight in Assynt has been found safe and well by rescue teams.
The man was found in the Inchnadamph area.
Assynt Mountain Rescue Team, Stornoway Coastguard Helicopter and members of the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland searched for the walker.
Assynt MRT said finding him on Wednesday was an "excellent outcome" for the rescue teams involved in the search.