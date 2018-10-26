Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption All doctors across the NHS Highland area are to be asked for feedback on the health board's bullying probe

NHS Highland said all doctors across its region will be asked for their views on its investigations into allegations of bullying.

Last month, four senior clinicians alleged that for at least a decade there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the health board.

This week the board said 100 workers had come forward as "victims", and believed more would follow.

NHS Highland denies there has been a "systemic culture of bullying".

The group of senior clinicians and the GMB union are calling for an independent public inquiry.

'Non-specific example'

In a statement, NHS Highland said: "We will of course fully participate in any independent exercise should that be proven to be necessary as we have nothing to hide.

"But our own investigations simply do not point to what is being alleged.

"To date, all that we are sighted on is one non-specific example from 2011 which we are doing our very best to look into."

The statement added: "Hopefully the meeting proposed with the four doctors for next week will shed some light on the matter and will clarify detail of any safety concerns.

"We are also in the process of setting up a meeting, also for next week, inviting all doctors from across the organisation to feedback our findings to date and listen to their views."