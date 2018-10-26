Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair carries nearly 7,000 passengers every year

Loganair has signed a partnership deal with Qatar Airways, expanding their international connectivity.

Passengers in the Highlands and Islands can now book one ticket to long-haul destinations when travelling through Edinburgh Airport.

Flyers will save £78 on air passenger duty, and will be protected if their connecting flight is disrupted.

Customers who are using the Inverness to Dublin route will also benefit from the deal.

Kay Ryan, Loganair's commercial director, said: "We are pleased that Qatar Airways has chosen to work with Loganair. This is an exciting deal with one of the biggest names in international air travel."

'Ease of travel'

This as the latest move in Loganair's Better Connected programme, which aims to provide Scottish airlines major destinations with a wide range of links.

Loganair is the only major UK airline owned and headquartered in Scotland. It employs around 600 staff that undertake approximately 1,000 air services each week using a fleet of 30 aircrafts.

The Scottish airline provides regional air links from many of its operational bases including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness, while the Gulf State's national carrier is a member of Oneworld global alliance, and the national carrier of the State of Qatar.

Akbar Al Baker, the Qatar Airways group chief executive, said: "As our only gateway to the beautiful country of Scotland, Edinburgh is a significant part of the Qatar Airways UK network.

"We are delighted to partner with Loganair to provide greater ease and peace of mind to passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport on to long-haul destinations."

The middle Eastern airline operates using a fleet of 200 aircrafts, linking over 150 worldwide destinations.