Image copyright Nevis Range Image caption Snow at the Nevis Range

The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and ice for parts of Scotland.

The yellow "be aware" warning for the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire covers the period from 20:00 on Friday to 11:00 on Saturday.

Forecasters said hail, sleet and snow showers would leave surfaces prone to patchy ice. Slushy snow is expected on some upland routes.

Snow has already been falling on some of Scotland's mountains, including Ben Nevis and surrounding Munros.

The Nevis Range snowsports centre on Aonach Mor, near Ben Nevis, also has a dusting of snow.