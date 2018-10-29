Two rescued in bad weather in Cairngorms

Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption Cairngorm MRT carried out two rescues on Saturday

Two people who had planned a two-day trip through the Lairig Ghru mountain pass in the Cairngorms were rescued after encountering wintry weather.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, which went to their aid, said the hillwalkers had also reported having had a "major equipment failure".

Members of the team walked into the Lairig Ghru and escorted them to safety on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the team helped a walker in the Northern Corries.

The walker had dislocated a knee.