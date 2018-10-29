Image copyright PA Image caption The railway has been closed until at least November

Problems affecting CairnGorm Mountain's funicular railway are a factor in the cancellation of next year's dance music event Groove CairnGorm.

The UK's highest railway has been closed for about a month due to problems with the structure supporting the tracks.

Groove CairnGorm has been held at the ski centre and Badaguish Outdoor Centre since 2016.

It has featured performances by Basement Jaxx.

The Lafontaines, Niteworks and Spring Break have also appeared at the event.

Organisers of the music festival said the event will take a "year off" next February, but hoped to return in 2020.

A spokesman said: "There are number of reasons why we have taken the decision to have a year off in 2019. Obviously the uncertainty of the funicular has played a large part in this."

Thousands of visitors to Aviemore, and the surrounding area, use the funicular to reach a mountainside restaurant and snowsports areas.

Engineers are investigating the problem affecting the funicular.

Their findings will not be known until November and railway will remain closed during that time at least.

Built at a cost of £19.5m and opened in 2001, the railway connects a base station with the restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.