One of the RNLI crew boarded the yacht before it was taken under tow

A yacht had to be towed to safety after its steering was disabled in high winds and rising waves off the coast of Skye.

The 15m yacht, which had one person on board, became stuck against the windward side of Broadford pier.

Kyle RNLI have released pictures of the rescue on Friday. One of the RNLI crew members boarded the yacht to assess the situation.

The lifeboat got the stranded vessel under tow, manoeuvring it around the pier and through the rough waves.

The rescue started at 17:28 and was completed by 19:10.

