Equipment failure closes Inverness Leisure's pools
- 30 October 2018
The largest swimming pools complex in Inverness has been closed due to a failure of some of its equipment.
Inverness Leisure's competition pool, leisure waters and health suite were closed to the public at 14:00.
The remainder of the facility remains open as normal.
High Life Highland, which runs the complex, said the pools were "unlikely" to reopen on Tuesday, but could be available again on Wednesday.