Image copyright Donna Manson Image caption Donna Manson was formerly at Scottish Borders Council

Highland Council's new chief executive has said she wants to lead a "continual engagement process" with the public.

Donna Manson left her role as service director for children and young people at Scottish Borders Council to take up the top job at Highland.

Taking over from Steve Barron, who has retired, she said Highland Council will hold meetings across its region to gather feedback on its services.

Mrs Manson said: "We want to hear views on what is working well."

She added: "Is the council doing a good job, and where could there be an even better job be done?

"I want to lead a continual engagement process with the public and with our staff all year round."