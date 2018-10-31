Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption The broken track at Dunkeld and Birnam

Trains are running again between Perth and Inverness after a damaged track at Dunkeld and Birnam was repaired.

Services were disrupted on Tuesday, and buses replaced trains between Perth and Pitlochry.

ScotRail has warned of further disruption to services on the line next month.

Network Rail Scotland is to carry out improvement works on Sundays in November. Buses will replace trains between Perth and Inverness.

ScotRail said there will also be changes to some late evening services via Stirling.