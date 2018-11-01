New investment in Lochaber boatbuilding company
Inverness-based marine equipment and service company Gael Force Group has invested in a 75% stake in a Lochaber boatbuilding firm.
Corpach Boatbuilding Company at Corpach, near Fort William, has 22 employees.
Gael Force Group said there was potential to expand the workforce and the capabilities of the boatyard.
It has been proposed to construct steel feed barges for the fish farming industry at the yard.