Image copyright Orbex Image caption Concept art of a Sutherland satellite launch site

A pressure group has been set up to oppose plans to construct a spaceport in Sutherland.

Land on the Melness Crofting Estate has been identified as the potential location for the launching of rockets carrying micro satellites.

The UK Space Agency and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are among organisations supporting the project.

But some crofters have concerns about its impact on the environment, local roads and crofting rights.

Three members of the Melness Crofting Estate company have resigned over the issue.

The new Protect The Mhoine pressure group is due to meet later on Thursday to discuss how it moves its campaign forward.

It is understood its members' concerns include the boundary of the spaceport's exclusion zone being only a few hundred metres from their property, and also the handling of consultation on the project.

Other crofters in the area support the building of the spaceport, which could be linked to a mission control located at another, still to be confirmed, site in the Highlands.

Image copyright Rocket Labs Image caption It has been proposed that microsatellites could be launched from Sutherland

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) said it wanted to work with all those who live in the local area.

Roy Kirk, HIE's spaceport project director, said: "Melness was identified by UKSA as the preferred site and approved a £2.5m grant to HIE towards the facility's development.

"We have always stressed the project is subject to agreement being reached with the Melness Crofting Estate and that this is something on which they will need to consult their members before entering into any formal agreement.

"Meantime, we are developing the proposals with a view to submitting consent applications within the timescales set out, but again this is all subject to land lease agreement being reached with the estate."

He added: "We believe the spaceport will bring many benefits for the local economy and community, notably through rural job creation and community resilience."

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) is also involved in plans for a space centre in Unst in Shetland.