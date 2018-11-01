Image copyright Google Image caption Money was stolen from Pulteneytown Parish Church in Wick

Churches have been among properties in Caithness targeted by thieves in recent weeks, police have said.

Four incidents involving break-ins and attempted break-ins have been reported to Police Scotland, including at churches in Thurso, Halkirk and Wick.

In one incident, a quantity of cash was stolen from Pulteneytown Parish Church in Wick.

There have also been attempts to force entry to St Fergus Church on Wick's High Street.

Insp Marlene Macdonald, of Police Scotland, said: "Recently there has been a number of incidents in Caithness where attempts have been made to force entry to church premises while they have been unoccupied.

"We are keeping an open mind but given similarities between each incident, it is likely they are linked.

"Inquiries are ongoing and we working in partnership with the churches with these investigations.

"I would ask anyone who believes they have seen anything suspicious around a church building to let us know."