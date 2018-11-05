Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption Avalanche debris in the Southern Cairngorms last winter

The new Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) season is to start on 14 December.

Every winter, SAIS assesses avalanche hazards and provides daily information on the stability of snowpack in the six mountain areas.

The areas are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use the information to help them plan trips.

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Walkers on the Cairngorm Plateau last winter

SAIS said weekend reports could be issued for two of the highest mountain areas, Northern Cairngorms and Lochaber, before 14 December if the conditions require that.

More than 210 avalanches were recorded by SAIS last season.

A total of 90 avalanches were recorded in 2016-17, SAIS' lowest number of recorded avalanches in almost 10 years.