Image copyright Home Ltd Image caption This year's festival will also celebrate the securing of planning permission for a cinema in Cromarty

Author and poet Jackie Kay and Rab C Nesbitt actor Gregor Fisher will be among the guests at the 12th Cromarty "My Favourite Film" Festival.

This year's festival will be held from 30 November to 2 December in various venues in the Black Isle village.

Fisher will present a screening of one of his favourite films, Midnight Cowboy, and a special screening of the Holiday episode of Rab C Nesbitt.

Also among the festival's guests will be Scottish director John MacPhail.

He will present his new film, Christmas zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse.

This year's festival will also mark the securing of planning permission earlier this year for a new 35-seat cinema in Cromarty.

Building work is due to begin in January next year.