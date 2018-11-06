Image copyright PA Image caption The plant makes food for the salmon farming industry

More than 50 jobs are to be lost in Invergordon with the closure of a factory making fish feed for the salmon industry in Scotland.

Skretting, a global company based in Norway, is pulling out of the UK altogether.

The move will also see the closure of the company's plant near Preston in Cumbria, its head office in Norwich and a warehouse in Shetland.

A total of more than a 100 jobs will be lost.

In a statement, Skretting said the closures were due to British market conditions, resulting from over-capacity and low prices.

A spokeswoman said Brexit was not a factor in the decision.