More than 50 drivers were detected speeding near a number of primary schools in the Highlands.

Enforcements were carried out by Highland and Islands road policing officers after the October holidays.

Thirty-six drivers were warned for speeding offences and three drivers were issued with conditional offers of fixed penalty.

Checks were carried out near a number of schools including Holm, Lochardil, and Munlochy Primary.

Twelve drivers were reported to the procurator fiscal and of those 12, three of the drivers have been reported for dangerous driving offences, after the vehicles were detected travelling at more than twice the legal speed limit.

A 26-year-old man was stopped near Hilton Primary on 1 November, and will be reported for a number of offences; including driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "The safety of children travelling to and from around schools is an issue of concern for the whole community.

"Speeding drivers are putting the lives of school children at risk and this cannot be tolerated.

"It is disappointing that drivers continue to fail to comply with speed limits around schools and we will continue to carry out enforcement at schools in the Highland and Islands area."