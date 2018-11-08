Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Venues in the Highlands could be allowed to stay open to 04:00 from next year

Pubs and clubs in the Highlands could be allowed to stay open for longer over the festive period.

Venues holding "significant entertainment" at Christmas, Hogmanay or New Year's Day could remain open until 04:00 the following morning.

The longest they can stay open, and continue serving alcohol until, at the moment is 03:00.

The proposed extended licensed hours could be introduced next year, if approved.

Highland Licensing Board has started a public consultation on the new opening hours.