A cafe in Fort William has been praised for its efforts to become plastic-free.

The Wildcat Cafe does not provide disposable cups and instead customers can burrow a ceramic one for their takeaway hot drink.

The cups or mugs can then be left at one of a number of collection points in the town once the drink has been finished.

Customers who bring their own mugs get a discount. The schemes have been highlighted by Highland Council.

The local authority has also praised the efforts of Nairn's Green Hive environmental initiative and James' Cafe to reduce single use plastic.

Highland Council's own strategy to reduce its reliance on plastic has been approved by its environment, development and infrastructure committee.

The strategy includes an effort over the next 18 months to remove non-essential single use items and working with council suppliers to identify sustainable alternatives "where appropriate".

A review of recycling infrastructure is also to be carried out, compost facilities are to be piloted at Lochaber High School in Fort William and the council's headquarters in Inverness.