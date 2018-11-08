Heathrow-Inverness service expansion

Image copyright John Allan/Geograph Image caption The operator of Inverness Airport has welcomed the announcement

British Airways (BA) is to expand its service between Heathrow and Inverness Airport.

The airline is to operate two daily return services from Monday to Friday and three return services at weekends from summer 2019.

Passengers will be able travel between the two cities, complete a full working day, and return home the same day.

BA said this will be the first time since the route was reinstated in 2016 that such a journey will be possible.

From 31 March 2019 the number of weekly flights the airline operates between Heathrow and Inverness during the summer season will increase from 10 to 16.

The winter flying programme will be doubled from seven to 14 return services a week, with BA operating a double-daily schedule every day of the week from 27 October 2019.

Inverness Airport's operator, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, has welcomed the announcement.