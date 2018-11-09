Fire in flat leads to road closure in Inverness
- 9 November 2018
One of Inverness' busiest streets has been closed after a fire broke out in a first floor flat.
Emergency services were called to Bridge Street at about 08:40.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
Police Scotland said no-one was injured.