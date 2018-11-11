Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption A search for the man was carried out on Ben Macdui

A man has been rescued after getting into difficulty while walking in the Cairngorms.

A major search for the walker, involving Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams, was launched on Ben Macdui at about 20:00 on Saturday.

The Coastguard helicopter was unable to join the search due to poor weather conditions.

It was later confirmed that the man had been found and taken off the mountain.