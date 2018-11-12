Thousands of properties in Skye and the Western Isles have been affected by a power cut.

The fault was due to a landslip that damaged the overhead electricity line network in Skye.

A number of schools in Skye have been closed because of the power cut. They include schools in Portree and Kilmuir.

Lewis and North Uist have also been affected. Back-up generation sites, including Lewis' Battery Point power station, have restored some power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said supplies were first affected at about 09:00.

The company said: "Power is being restored in stages and the majority of customers will be reconnected through the course of this morning."

In Skye, hundreds of pupils have had a day off school due to the power cut. Other schools on the island affected include primaries at Edinbane, Staffin and Knockbreck at Dunvegan.