A 76-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car which then failed to stop following the incident in Grantown-on-Spey, police have said.

The woman was hit by the vehicle as she crossed the road while pushing a shopping trolley.

It happened at The Square at about 16:40 on Friday. She received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

PC Charles Mackenzie said: "We are seeking to speak to the driver of a small dark-coloured hatchback car which subsequently left the scene in the direction of Aviemore.

"I would also urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as possible."