Inquiry over sudden death of man found at home in Thurso
- 13 November 2018
Inquiries are under way over the sudden death of a 44-year-old man at his home in Thurso at the weekend.
Police restricted access to the property in Ormile Road, near the High School, after the man's body was discovered on Saturday evening.
A police spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained and investigations were taking place to establish the full circumstances.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.