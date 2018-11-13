Image copyright SSEN Image caption An aerial image of the landslip at Kinloch Hourn

More than 20,000 properties in the Western Isles and Skye have had their power restored following a major landslip.

About 9,000 tonnes of soil and rock damaged the overhead electricity line network at Loch Quoich, near Kinloch Hourn in the Highlands, on Monday.

The line is part of the Glen Garry hydro power scheme.

Highland Council closed a number of schools in Skye because of the power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks also set up welfare facilities for residents affected by the power cut, including providing food and drinks in Portree and Uig in Skye.