Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Ryan Reynolds voices the character of Pikachu in the film

Scenes for the upcoming Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie were filmed in the Scottish Highlands, it has emerged.

Parts of Glen Nevis and the surrounding area were temporarily closed to the public in March this year for an unnamed film production.

A trailer released this week for the Pokemon movie includes scenes shot in Glen Affric.

Local Highland councillor Margaret Davidson said the crew were "good neighbours" during the filming.

She said: "They were good users of the landscape and they got on well with the people in the area, even leaving a little bit of money for local projects."

Ms Davidson, who is also leader of Highland Council, said: "We will have to wait and see what impact the Pokemon movie has on the Highlands.

"But through the years some other films, and television programmes, have left a lasting legacy.

"Plockton is still remembered for Hamish Macbeth, and Glenfinnan for Harry Potter."

Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the Pokemon movie filming was done near Cannich

Pokemon Detective Pikachu's cast includes Ryan Reynolds, who provides the voice for the character Pikachu.

Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool in the Marvel films, has done voice work in the past.

In the film The Voices, he gave a ginger cat called Mr Whiskers a Scottish accent.

The makers of the Pokemon movie spent days at the end of March filming scenes.

The production involved temporarily closing off areas popular with walkers, and also filming on the C1162 Glen Nevis Road using a helicopter, a vehicle fitted with a camera and also a drone.

Mountaineering Scotland issued advice at the time to hillwalkers about the provision of a minibus service to shuttle walkers and cyclists between road closure points.

Walkers were also warned to expect access to Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen and the River Affric at Cannich to be restricted.