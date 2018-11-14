Image copyright The Underwater Centre Image caption The site's facilities include a 1.5 million litre indoor tank

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) said it understands there has been "considerable interest" from private firms in a dive training centre.

The Underwater Centre in Fort William went into administration last month.

The collapse of the business put 50 jobs at the site on Loch Linnhe under threat.

HIE has been sharing information on the centre, which offered commercial diver training and qualifications, to help find a buyer.

The site's facilities include a sheltered seawater dive site with multiple dive depths and a range of subsea structures, a private pier complex and a 1.5 million litre indoor seawater dive tank.

More than 200 diving and remotely-operated vehicle students had been training at the site each year.