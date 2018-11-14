The crew of a ship carrying live fish had to be rescued on Tuesday night after the vessel broke down.

The Migdale, with four people onboard, got into difficulty close to Ardnamurchan Point.

The skipper dropped anchor at the end of the Sound of Mull while awaiting assistance.

The Migdale was then towed to Mallaig by another vessel in the early hours of Wednesday morning and Tobermory lifeboat offered assistance.