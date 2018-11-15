Image copyright Ian S/Geograph Image caption Nine of the troops were buried at Kingussie Cemetery

Indian soldiers who died in Scotland during World War Two are to be honoured at a multi-faith remembrance service.

The event, the first of its kind, is being held at Kingussie in the Cairngorms, where most of the 13 men were laid to rest.

The Muslim soldiers were a part of Force K6, a mule transport corps that served alongside the British Army.

Nine of the 13 men died while they were in the Cairngorms for mountain training.

They had been sent to the area after being evacuated from France at Dunkirk to prepare for a possible invasion of Norway.

The soldiers of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps will be remembered at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kingussie Cemetery, the single largest graveyard in the UK where Force K6 soldiers were buried.

Others were buried in Sutherland and Aberdeenshire.

At Kingussie, an Islamic prayer and an Armed Forces blessing will be made at their gravesides.

'Forgotten soldiers'

The Glasgow-based Colourful Heritage initiative wants to erect a permanent memorial in Scotland to Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus who fought for Britain in both world wars.

More than 160,000 soldiers from the British Indian Army died in the wars.

Claire Armstrong, Legion Scotland operations manager, said: "To commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, Legion Scotland, along with Poppyscotland and the Royal British Legion, has been leading a national movement to say 'thank you' to the generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

"The Commonwealth answered the call with volunteers from far and wide including pre-partition India, the Caribbean and Africa, all of whom make up a vibrant part of our culture today.

"Their immense contribution cannot be understated, and we welcome the calls for permanent memorial to the soldiers of the British Indian Army in Scotland."

MSP Anas Sarwar, who is chairman of the Cross-Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia, said: "As we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, it is fitting to recognise the historic contribution of soldiers from the British Indian Army.

"They are Britain's forgotten soldiers. Thousands of young men from different faiths who travelled halfway around the world, with many making the ultimate sacrifice."

Omar Shaikh, founder of Colourful Heritage, said that for too long the contributions of the soldiers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh in both world wars had not been "sufficiently remembered".