Image copyright Google Image caption Police said incidents such as this are rare but they are taking it "extremely seriously"

An appeal has been made after reports of a man behaving indecently in Inverness city centre on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Archie Cafe on the ground floor of the Eastgate Centre at about 11:45.

He was described as in his 60s or 70s, of average height with straggly greying hair, and wearing a green military style jacket with stripes on the arm.

Police are keen to speak to two older women who interacted with the man in the Archie Cafe.

PC Jim Boundy, of the City Centre Policing Team, said: "Incidents such as this are very rare in Inverness and I would reassure people that we are taking this extremely seriously.

"The area was busy at the time and we would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man or believes they may have seen him.