Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman found herself in difficulty on one of Britain's narrowest mountain ridges

A woman has described how it took four years to regain her confidence after a "near miss" experience while hillwalking in Scotland's mountains.

Her story is one of several compiled by Mountaineering Scotland to try to raise awareness of mountain safety

She described how a partner persuaded her to tackle Glen Coe's Aonach Eagach Ridge, one of Britain's narrowest mountain ridges, in winter.

She found herself stuck, and felt she might end up jumping to her death.

Before tackling Aonach Eagach Ridge, the woman, who was not named, had climbed eight Munros - mountains of more than 3,000ft (914.4m) - and Striding and Swirral Edge on Helvellyn in the Lake District.

She said her partner convinced her he was an experienced climber, but their trip to the ridge in November did not start until midday and in deeper snow than she expected.

'Powerful learning tools'

The hillwalker soon realised the ridge was beyond her capabilities, and that she had placed her "faith and trust" in her partner rather than having the skills, training and experience to get herself out of difficulty.

At one point, while on a pinnacle of rock and frightened to go further, she asked her partner to request help, but she said she was instead urged to carry on. She eventually managed to get down off the ridge.

In the Mountaineering Scotland article, one of a number written by walkers and climbers on "near misses", she said she was "pushed way beyond where I thought my limits were".

Since her experience on the ridge, she said she had taken a training course and returned to the hills. She has bagged 89 Munros since resuming her interest.

Heather Morning, Mountaineering Scotland's mountain safety adviser, said: "These tales are a powerful and valuable learning tool.

"We can learn from our own mistakes, and clearly the people who have written these tales have done that.

"They've thought about what they did wrong and how they could have done things differently."

She added: "But their willingness to share their stories and the lessons learned means that others can also benefit from their experience - from the comfort of an armchair too."