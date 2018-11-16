Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among the 22 people killed in last year's attack

A new charity has been set up in memory of a young islander who died in the Manchester Arena attack last year.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from Barra, was one of the 22 people killed by a terrorist's bomb following an Ariana Grande concert.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived but was badly injured.

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust will try to help youngsters get access to musical education - primarily but not exclusively in rural Scotland.

Eilidh had a keen interest in music and played the pipes with Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Her family also hope to create a permanent public memorial on Barra in remembrance of Eilidh, and the other victims of the attack.

Her father Roddy said they wanted the memorial to remember the teenager and all the bereaved and injured, but for it also to portray the love, support and resilience of those who have since supported the families.

Eilidh and her friend Laura both attended Castlebay Community School in Castlebay, Barra.

The two friends were attending the Grande concert with thousands of other pop music fans, having travelled to Manchester for the event with members of their family.