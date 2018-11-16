Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) and a union representing the company's air traffic controllers have agreed to hold further talks on pay.

Members of the Prospect union among Hial's controllers have rejected a 2% pay offer made earlier this year.

They voted "almost unanimously" earlier this week to take action if talks do not resolve the dispute.

Prospect said "constructive meetings" had taken place. Another meeting is due to take place over the next two weeks.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer said: "Talks this week have been very constructive.

"With more talks scheduled for the next fortnight I hope that the matter can be resolved to the mutual satisfaction of both workers and management."

Hial operates 11 regional airports at Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Wick John O'Groats and Stornoway.

Also Benbecula, Barra, Tiree, Islay, Campbeltown, Dundee and Inverness airports.

Prospect said the dispute was separate to its members' opposition to Hial's plans to centralise its air traffic control operations.