Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Farm & Household Stores building on Millburn Road

Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted in Inverness on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Farm & Household Stores building on Millburn Road at about 03:30.

The 21-year-old was walking from the city centre with two people, when they were approached by two men.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head, and was treated at Raigmore Hospital.

Sgt Stuart Fitzpatrick said: "We are appealing for information following this apparently unprovoked incident.

"We would ask anyone who was in the area around that time and believes they may have seen this disturbance or has information about those involved to get in touch."