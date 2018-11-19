Port of Cromarty Firth secures wind farm contract
19 November 2018
Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth is to be used for storing parts needed for constructing an offshore wind farm.
Moray East is to be built about 14 miles (22km) off the Caithness coast in the Moray Firth.
Towers, blades and other components will be stored at the port until needed under a contract worth £10m.
The project, a joint venture involving EDP Renewables, Engie and Diamond Generating Europe Ltd, could generate enough power for 950,000 homes.