Police probe into man's unexplained death

Police are treating a 32-year-old man's death in Inverness as unexplained.

Gavin Grant was taken to hospital after police were called to a property in the city's Craigard Terrace area at about 18:45 on Saturday.

Mr Grant died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Monday.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

He added: "A police presence will be maintained in the area while the investigation continues and the local community is thanked for their patience and understanding as these enquiries continue."