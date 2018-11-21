Image copyright PA Image caption Eighty-five turbines have been proposed for the Moray West project

Highland councillors have been asked to raise an objection to an 85-turbine offshore wind farm planned for the Outer Moray Firth.

Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Ltd has proposed the scheme for a site about 14 miles (23km) off the Caithness coast.

Highland Council planning officers have warned that some of the turbines would have a "significantly detrimental impact" on open panoramic sea views.

They have suggested limiting the westward extent of the wind farm.

Highland Council has been asked by the Scottish government to comment on the project.

The recommendation to raise an objection to the scheme will be considered by the local authority's north planning applications committee next week.

Moray West has been proposed for a site adjacent to the planned, and consented, Moray East offshore wind farm.

A third scheme in the firth, Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited (Bowl), is under construction. More than 20 of its 84 turbines have been installed.