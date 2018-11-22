New deal over public access to Aviemore pool
People living in Aviemore and the surrounding area have again been given access to a swimming pool at local hotel complex.
MacDonald Aviemore Hotels and Resort operates the only swimming facilities in Aviemore.
In August, a deal between Highland Council and the resort to give High Life cardholders access to the pool collapsed.
The local authority and hotel have now announced a new deal.
High Life is a leisure scheme operated by High Life Highland on Highland Council's behalf.
Public access via the High Life Highland card scheme was also an issue in 2012, and was resolved following a local campaign.
The nearest public swimming pool is 15 miles (24km) away in Grantown on Spey.