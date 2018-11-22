Image copyright PA Image caption The hotel complex has offered to continue access to the pool for school swimming lessons

People living in Aviemore and the surrounding area have again been given access to a swimming pool at local hotel complex.

MacDonald Aviemore Hotels and Resort operates the only swimming facilities in Aviemore.

In August, a deal between Highland Council and the resort to give High Life cardholders access to the pool collapsed.

The local authority and hotel have now announced a new deal.

High Life is a leisure scheme operated by High Life Highland on Highland Council's behalf.

Public access via the High Life Highland card scheme was also an issue in 2012, and was resolved following a local campaign.

The nearest public swimming pool is 15 miles (24km) away in Grantown on Spey.