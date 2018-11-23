Highlands & Islands

Two people trapped after three vehicle crash on A9

  • 23 November 2018

Two people had to be cut free from the wreckage of their vehicles following a crash on the A9 near Aviemore.

Emergency services were called the accident involving two cars and a lorry at about 11:20.

There are no details at this stage on the injuries involved in the collision.

Police Scotland said a diversion had been put in place to help motorists to avoid the scene.

