Two people trapped after three vehicle crash on A9
- 23 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people had to be cut free from the wreckage of their vehicles following a crash on the A9 near Aviemore.
Emergency services were called the accident involving two cars and a lorry at about 11:20.
There are no details at this stage on the injuries involved in the collision.
Police Scotland said a diversion had been put in place to help motorists to avoid the scene.