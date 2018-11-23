An independent review into allegations of a "bullying culture" at NHS Highland will be led by John Sturrock QC, the Scottish government has said.

A group of senior clinicians claimed there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the board for at least a decade.

Doctors from across the Highlands had called for a fully independent investigation into the allegations.

NHS Highland said it welcomed external input and had "nothing to hide".

The findings of the independent review will be reported to the government early next year.

Underlying issues

Mr Sturrock, who has a background in mediation, said there were "difficult and sensitive issues".

"I know from my work as a mediator how important it is to listen to people's concerns," he said.

"My primary role, therefore, is to provide a safe and confidential place for people to be heard and to explore with them what the underlying issues might be."

He added: "I hope that, by better understanding the circumstances, acknowledging the impact on individuals and services and learning lessons from the past, confidence and effective working relationships can be rebuilt."

Unions at NHS Highland held a meeting with medical staff in Inverness earlier on Friday to discuss the allegations.