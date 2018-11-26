Man dies after fire breaks out in campervan in Ardersier
- 26 November 2018
A man has died in a fire in a campervan in Ardersier, near Inverness.
Police Scotland said emergency services were alerted to the incident on Station Drive at about 19:40 on Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the 66-year-old man's body was found inside the vehicle.
Det Insp Eddie Ross said inquiries by police and the fire service were continuing, adding that the blaze did not appear to be suspicious.