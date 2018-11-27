A woman has died and another person, reported to be her daughter, is being treated in hospital following a mountaineering incident.

Members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue team assisted by a Coastguard helicopter had been called to search for the pair between Glen Etive and Glen Coe.

The alarm was raised just before 10:00 on Monday.

The Press and Journal said one woman became ill and her mother is thought to have fallen when she went for help.

The newspaper said the 23-year-old daughter was found first and her mother was located four hours later.

The casualty is being treated at Belford Hospital in Fort William.