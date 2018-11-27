A man has been arrested following the death of another man in Thurso.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a property in the Holburn Avenue area of the town at about 08:00 on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later, and a 24-year-old man was arrested.

Police Scotland said its inquiries into what it described as a "contained incident" were "ongoing and at an early stage".

Det Insp Scott Macdonald said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has died in this incident.

"There will be a police presence at the scene for some time while we undertake our inquiries and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out our work."