Hillwalker who died on Glen Coe trip with daughter named
- 30 November 2018
A woman who died while on a hillwalking trip in Glen Coe with her daughter has been named by police.
Rebekah Pettifer, 52, is believed to have been trying to get help for her 23-year-old daughter after they got into difficulty.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team found the younger woman "cold and incoherent" and wearing extra clothing on Monday.
A few hours later her mother's body was found by a coastguard helicopter. Ms Pettifer was from Northamptonshire.