Digital models of the islands of Canna and Sanday in the Small Isles are to be created to provide a new perspective of the isles' archaeology.

A fixed wing drone was used to photograph the islands last week.

The new data will provide information on the shape and extent of the turf and stone structures such as settlement mounds, shielings and hut circles.

Evidence of traditional rig and furrow cultivation strips will also be mapped in detail.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) commissioned the company Geo.Geo to undertake topographic modelling of the islands.

Derek Alexander, head of archaeology a NTS, said: "We are really excited about this project. We are keen to see the first results of the drone photography and modelling.

"While we already have quite a good map showing the location of the numerous archaeological sites on Canna and Sanday, this new work will provide us with detailed imagery of each of the sites - many of which are defined as low mounds."

The work was funded by grants from NTS members' centres in London, Angus and Argyll.