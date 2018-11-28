West Highlands home wins top architecture prize
A property in the west Highlands has been named the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) House of the Year for 2018.
Lochside House, designed by HaysomWardMillar Architects and owned by an artist, is powered by solar energy and has its own water supply.
It was announced the winner on the final episode of Channel 4 series Grand Designs: House of the Year.
RIBA president Ben Derbyshire described its design as "breath-taking".
He added: "With a highly sustainable, off-grid approach to energy and water, it leaves the surrounding environment as undisturbed as possible.
"Every detail has been fine-tuned to create an exceptional home and studio that meets the needs and wishes of its artist owner."
Also on the shortlist for the award were:
- Pheasants by Sarah Griffiths + Amin Taha
- Red House by 31/44 Architects
- Coastal House by 6a Architects
- Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu
- VEX by Chance de Silva & Scanner
- The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill
Takero Shimazaki, chairman of the award's jury, said: "We chose Lochside House because of its extraordinary client-architect relationship, which resulted in an exceptional house that has a rich conversation with the natural environment.
"It is astonishing that the remoteness and challenging weather did not prevent the client's vision being achieved. The architect's off-grid solution seems almost effortless.
"Inside, the spaces merge with the artist owner's art collection, and there is an overwhelming sense of comfort, warmth and homeliness."
Grand Designs present Kevin McCloud added: "This building has been tailored to its site. It's been stitched and woven - seamed in to the tapestry of this place and it is so much the better for it."