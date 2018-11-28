Image copyright Richard Fraser Image caption The awards' judges praised design and energy efficient set up of Lochside House

A property in the west Highlands has been named the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) House of the Year for 2018.

Lochside House, designed by HaysomWardMillar Architects and owned by an artist, is powered by solar energy and has its own water supply.

It was announced the winner on the final episode of Channel 4 series Grand Designs: House of the Year.

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire described its design as "breath-taking".

He added: "With a highly sustainable, off-grid approach to energy and water, it leaves the surrounding environment as undisturbed as possible.

"Every detail has been fine-tuned to create an exceptional home and studio that meets the needs and wishes of its artist owner."

Also on the shortlist for the award were:

Pheasants by Sarah Griffiths + Amin Taha

Red House by 31/44 Architects

Coastal House by 6a Architects

Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

VEX by Chance de Silva & Scanner

The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill

Image copyright Richard Fraser Image caption RIBA's president described the property as "breath-taking"

Image copyright Tim Soar Image caption Pheasants was on the shortlist for the RIBA honour

Takero Shimazaki, chairman of the award's jury, said: "We chose Lochside House because of its extraordinary client-architect relationship, which resulted in an exceptional house that has a rich conversation with the natural environment.

"It is astonishing that the remoteness and challenging weather did not prevent the client's vision being achieved. The architect's off-grid solution seems almost effortless.

"Inside, the spaces merge with the artist owner's art collection, and there is an overwhelming sense of comfort, warmth and homeliness."

Grand Designs present Kevin McCloud added: "This building has been tailored to its site. It's been stitched and woven - seamed in to the tapestry of this place and it is so much the better for it."