A seafood business in Dingwall is to close with the loss of dozens of jobs.

The Thai Union Group-owned Edinburgh Salmon Company (ESCo) processes salmon as its own-brand products for retail and wholesale.

The Ross-shire processing plant has 163 staff workers, and up to 100 temporary workers at times of peak demand.

Production at the site is to cease at the end of the year after its owners could find "no feasible alternative solution to closure".

Européenne de la Mer, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group and the operator of the ESCo business, said in September that the salmon plant had been suffering heavy losses as a result of a "highly challenging market".

In a statement, the owners said: "At this time, our primary concern is the future of our employees and we are now entering into an individual consultation process with each of them.

"We are making every possible effort to support them in their search for alternative employment.

"We are exploring all opportunities and are working with the Scottish Government and local enterprise and skills agencies to identify employment options in the local area."

ESCo is to "maintain the necessary employees" to fulfil all current contracted obligations which run until the end of the year.

The statement added: "We would like to thank all employees for their commitment to the company to date and their professionalism during this difficult time."