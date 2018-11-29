Elbow announced as a Belladrum headliner
- 29 November 2018
Elbow are to headline the Thursday night of next year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.
Over 20 years, the Manchester band has won three Ivor Novellos, a Mercury Music Prize, and a BRIT award for Best British Band.
Solo artists Tom Odell and Lewis Capaldi have also been confirmed for Bella, near Beauly.
The festival will take place from 1-3 August and will have a science-fiction theme.