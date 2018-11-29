Image caption Elbow are among the first acts to be confirmed for next August's Bella

Elbow are to headline the Thursday night of next year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Over 20 years, the Manchester band has won three Ivor Novellos, a Mercury Music Prize, and a BRIT award for Best British Band.

Solo artists Tom Odell and Lewis Capaldi have also been confirmed for Bella, near Beauly.

The festival will take place from 1-3 August and will have a science-fiction theme.